ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Season 4 Premiere Ratings Drop From Last Year Despite Claudia Conway Audition

Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” on CBS draws 8 million viewers in Week 2

“American Idol’s” fourth season on ABC started off with a 1.1 rating in the demo and 6.7 million viewers, leading the broadcast network to a victory among adults 18-49. CBS topped Sunday’s primetime in terms of total-viewer averages, however.

In case you’ve avoided all TV commercials for like a week (and congrats on that, by the way), Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia Conway auditioned for “American Idol” on Sunday during ABC’s Season 4 premiere. With a split vote, the teenager made it through to the next round — watch her appearance here .

Find last season’s “Idol” premiere ratings here. “American Idol” aired on Fox for 15 seasons before being canceled and ultimately revived by ABC.

Also Read: Inside Fox's Plan to Make Pepsi Game Show 'Cherries Wild' Not Look Like a Pepsi Commercial

In Week 2, Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” on CBS scored just under 8 million total viewers. While this week’s episode did not have the Super Bowl as lead-in, “60 Minutes” performed the duty quite well.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 0.8 rating and 5.7 million viewers. “Idol” then aired from 8 to 10. At 10, “The Rookie” nabbed a 0.6 and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7 and first in viewers with 7 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” put up a 0.7 and 9.1 million viewers. The time period premiere of “The Equalizer” at 8 landed a 0.9 in the key demo. “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 had a 0.7 and 5.9 million viewers. At 10, “NCIS: New Orleans” got a 0.5 and 4.9 million viewers.

Also Read: Who Gets the Remote on Valentine's Day? How Your Relationship Status (and Gender) Affect What TV You Watch

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.6 and in viewers with 3.2 million.

More to come…