Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Falls With Contestant Backstory Special, Still Manages Sunday Win

Sunday’s “American Idol” fell from last week’s edition, airing the first part of “This Is Me,” a contestant backstory episode comprised of never-before-seen footage, which was created by ABC to help fill out the season during production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the singing competition was still primetime’s highest-rated show.

Per the broadcaster, “While preparing for the results of America’s first vote, ‘American Idol’ delves deeper into the lives of the remaining Top 21 contestants, sharing incredible, unseen performances and moments while rediscovering previous fan favorites.” At the end of Part 2, which airs next Sunday, fans will find out whether its Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti who will be joining the Top 20.

Meanwhile, CBS won another Sunday in total viewers, thanks to “60 Minutes” and its “NCIS” dramas.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a repeat, “American Idol” at 8 p.m. put up a 1.0/4 and 5.8 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 got a 0.7/3 and 4.8 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 7 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” earned a 0.9/5 and 9.6 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 5.8 million viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” took a 0.7/3 and 6.7 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 ended the night with a 0.6/3 and 6 million viewers.

NBC, Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 3 million. Univision was fourth with 1.4 million. Fox was fifth in viewers with 1.2 million, airing only reruns.

For NBC, following an encore of last year’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Dateline NBC” managed a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 880,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with 0.1/1 and in viewers with 566,000. The network’s primetime block was stacked with repeats.