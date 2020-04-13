Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Falls With Contestant Backstory Special, Still Manages Sunday Win
CBS takes total viewers — again
Jennifer Maas | April 13, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Last Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 9:16 AM
ABC
Sunday’s “American Idol” fell from last week’s edition, airing the first part of “This Is Me,” a contestant backstory episode comprised of never-before-seen footage, which was created by ABC to help fill out the season during production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the singing competition was still primetime’s highest-rated show.
Per the broadcaster, “While preparing for the results of America’s first vote, ‘American Idol’ delves deeper into the lives of the remaining Top 21 contestants, sharing incredible, unseen performances and moments while rediscovering previous fan favorites.” At the end of Part 2, which airs next Sunday, fans will find out whether its Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti who will be joining the Top 20.
Meanwhile, CBS won another Sunday in total viewers, thanks to “60 Minutes” and its “NCIS” dramas.
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a repeat, “American Idol” at 8 p.m. put up a 1.0/4 and 5.8 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 got a 0.7/3 and 4.8 million viewers.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 7 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” earned a 0.9/5 and 9.6 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 5.8 million viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” took a 0.7/3 and 6.7 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 ended the night with a 0.6/3 and 6 million viewers.
NBC, Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 3 million. Univision was fourth with 1.4 million. Fox was fifth in viewers with 1.2 million, airing only reruns.
For NBC, following an encore of last year’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Dateline NBC” managed a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 880,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with 0.1/1 and in viewers with 566,000. The network’s primetime block was stacked with repeats.
15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
1 of 16
Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.