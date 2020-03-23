Ratings: Univision Bests Fox, but ‘American Idol’ Leads ABC to Sunday Victory
Thanks to “60 Minutes,” CBS finishes first in total viewers again
Tony Maglio | March 23, 2020 @ 8:51 AM
Last Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 9:50 AM
ABC
Thanks mostly to “American Idol,” ABC won another Sunday in the key demo’s TV ratings. Also just like last week, “60 Minutes” lifted CBS to a total-viewer victory.
Lower down the Nielsen rankings, Univision beat Fox, kicking the “Simpsons” channel to fifth place. Univision can thank “Pequeños Gigantes” for the placement.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. put up a 1.1/5 and 6.7 million viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 1.4/6 and 7.7 million viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” received a 0.8/4 and 5.2 million viewers.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and first in viewers with 7.8 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” drew a 1.2/6 and 10.7 million viewers. Following a rerun, “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 had a 0.8/3 and 7.4 million viewers. At 10, “NCIS: New Orleans” got a 0.7/3 and 6.5 million viewers.
NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, Univision was fourth with 2.1 million.
For NBC, a combination of a news special and “Little Big Shots” — in the eastern time zone, at least — averaged a 0.8/4 and 5.2 million viewers across the 7 o’clock hour. At 8, “The Wall” had a 0.6/3 and 3.6 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. At 10, “Good Girls” received a 0.5/2 and 1.9 million viewers.
Fox was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million. Following reruns, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 1.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” managed a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 got a 0.6/2 and 1.4 million viewers. A repeat followed.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 792,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 797,000 viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.2/1 and 651,000 viewers.
