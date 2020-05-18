ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 3 Winner

Jennifer Maas | May 18, 2020 @ 6:17 AM
ABC’s “American Idol” named its third winner on Sunday, the singing competition’s first champion to be crowned from home due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns.
During last night’s finale, 21-year-old singer Just Sam won Season 3 of ABC’s “Idol” — Season 18 for the franchise overall — beating fellow finalists Arthur Gunn, Julia Gargano, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West. Gunn was runner-up.
But her big win wasn’t the only big moment of the night.
The Season 3 finale included these performances: Cynthia Erivo and “Idol” Season 3’s Top 11 singing a medley of iconic Aretha Franklin songs; Lauren Daigle and the Top 5 performing her hit”You Say”; Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker performing “Bless The Broken Road”; Luke Bryan performing his new single “One Margarita”; Katy Perry performing her new single “Daisies” in its first-ever TV debut; and Lionel Richie performing “We are the World,” joined by “Idol” judges and members of the “American Idol” family, including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.
“American Idol,” like the rest of the television industry, has faced production shutdowns due to the coronavirus. But instead of going off the air, the show has been broadcasting episodes filmed remotely since April 26, with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, mentor Bobby Bones, and all Top 20 contestants shooting their segments from home.
“Idol” has already been renewed for Season 4 by ABC.
