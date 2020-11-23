2020 American Music Awards - Show

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

American Music Awards Sink to Record-Low Ratings

by | November 23, 2020 @ 8:29 AM

ABC awards show’s viewership was nearly twice as high last year

The 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs), hosted by Taraji P. Henson, were the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic — and of TV ratings trends in general.

Sunday’s AMAs on ABC sunk to record-low ratings and nearly halved last year’s overall television audience. The annual awards show’s previous low in the key demo came last year. In terms of total viewers, the prior AMAs low was 2018.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

BuzzFeed, HuffPost logos

BuzzFeed-HuffPost Merger Proves Digital Media’s ‘Band Together or Bust’ Dilemma
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Will Crowd-Free Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Still Gobble (Gobble) Up TV Viewers?
streaming ott

Behind the ‘Best Quarter Ever’ for Live TV Streaming Services Like Hulu
Supernatural

‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Conjures Up 1.4 Million Viewers
Kamala Harris

What Kamala Harris Means for Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Lift HBO Max Into Streaming Contention?

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: The Looming Antitrust Case Against Facebook | PRO Video
For Life

‘For Life’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Up Less Than 2 Million Viewers
wonder woman 1984

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Still Lasso Big Revenues With a Simultaneous HBO Max Release?
fall tv 2020

14 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Big Sky’ to ‘B Positive’ (Photos)

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Debut Is Not So Big