Photo by: David Becker/NBC

Photo by: David Becker/NBC

‘All Stars Skills’ Version of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Tops Monday’s TV Ratings

by | September 1, 2020 @ 10:57 AM

NBC finishes first on broadcast television, with the Spanish-language networks hot on its heels

“American Ninja Warrior” contestants got skills, so NBC aired an “All Stars Skills” special on Monday showcasing exactly that. The two-hour telecast — the second-annual such event — topped primetime.

So did NBC.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “American Ninja Warrior” special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers. A repeat followed.

Also Read: 2020 MTV VMAs Draw 6.4 Million Viewers, Down 5% From Last Year

Telemundo and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. Telemundo had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. Telemundo was fourth in total viewers with 1.49 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and second in viewers with 2.3 million. Between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

ABC and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox had a 2 share, ABC got a 1. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.51 million, Fox was sixth with 1.1 million.

Also Read: MTV's Plan to Ensure 2020 VMAs Are a Ratings Hit - Despite What Nielsen May Say

ABC aired a three-hour episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” last night.

Fox just re-aired 2015 movie “Love the Coopers” in primetime.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 879,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 931,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 859,000 viewers.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • FXX
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 82

Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Will AT&T Be Able to Finally Find a Buyer for DirecTV?
Movies That Need to Restart Production

All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From ‘Little Mermaid’ to ‘The Batman’
2020 MTV Video Music Awards

2020 MTV VMAs Draw 6.4 Million Viewers, Down 5% From Last Year
Black Panther Golden Trailer Awards

ABC Scores 6 Million Viewers With Commercial-Free ‘Black Panther’ Airing in Honor of Chadwick Boseman
Tenet

‘Tenet’ $53 Million Opening Gives Theater Owners Hope, Plus 3 More Takeaways From This Weekend’s Box Office

Inside Spotify’s Exclusive Podcast Deal With ‘League of Legends’ Creator Riot Games
Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman’s Manifesto: ‘I Want to Break Barriers in Every Way I Can’
Keke Palmer

MTV’s Plan to Ensure 2020 VMAs Are a Ratings Hit – Despite What Nielsen May Say
Streaming

TV Ad Revenue Expected to Drop 15% in 2020 Despite Election-Year Bump in Campaign Ads
2020 Republican National Convention

Ratings: ABC Wins Broadcast’s Convention-Coverage Battle on Final Night of RNC
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Here’s an Excellent Flashback: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Earliest ‘Bill & Ted’ Interviews (Exclusive)
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE