‘All Stars Skills’ Version of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Tops Monday’s TV Ratings

NBC finishes first on broadcast television, with the Spanish-language networks hot on its heels

“American Ninja Warrior” contestants got skills, so NBC aired an “All Stars Skills” special on Monday showcasing exactly that. The two-hour telecast — the second-annual such event — topped primetime.

So did NBC.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “American Ninja Warrior” special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers. A repeat followed.

Telemundo and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. Telemundo had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. Telemundo was fourth in total viewers with 1.49 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and second in viewers with 2.3 million. Between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

ABC and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox had a 2 share, ABC got a 1. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.51 million, Fox was sixth with 1.1 million.

ABC aired a three-hour episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” last night.

Fox just re-aired 2015 movie “Love the Coopers” in primetime.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 879,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 931,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 859,000 viewers.