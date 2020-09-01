‘All Stars Skills’ Version of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Tops Monday’s TV Ratings

NBC finishes first on broadcast television, with the Spanish-language networks hot on its heels
“American Ninja Warrior” contestants got skills, so NBC aired an “All Stars Skills” special on Monday showcasing exactly that. The two-hour telecast — the second-annual such event — topped primetime.
So did NBC.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “American Ninja Warrior” special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers. A repeat followed.
Telemundo and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. Telemundo had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. Telemundo was fourth in total viewers with 1.49 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.
CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and second in viewers with 2.3 million. Between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.
ABC and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox had a 2 share, ABC got a 1. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.51 million, Fox was sixth with 1.1 million.
ABC aired a three-hour episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” last night.
Fox just re-aired 2015 movie “Love the Coopers” in primetime.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 879,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 931,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 859,000 viewers.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 82
Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio