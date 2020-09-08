American Ninja Warrior - Season 12

Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 12 Premiere Scales to the Top of Labor Day’s TV Ratings

by | September 8, 2020 @ 8:37 AM

ABC settled for sixth place with the finale of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!”

“American Ninja Warrior” got the job done on Labor Day, when the show’s Season 12 premiere carried NBC atop the Nielsen ratings.

ABC found itself quite a bit lower on the traditionally sleepy holiday evening.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “American Ninja Warrior” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.6/3 and 3.5 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Also Read: Will 'Mom' Remain a Ratings Hit After Anna Faris Divorced Herself From CBS' Current Longest-Running Sitcom?

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.4/2 but fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers 2.4 million, Fox was fourth with 1.36 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 had a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

Also Read: 90-Day Domination: TLC Topped All of TV on Sundays and Mondays Among Adults 18-49 This Summer

Fox just re-aired the movie “Draft Day” last night.

ABC was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and third in viewers with 1.39 million. The network aired the finale of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” over primetime’s three hours, averaging those numbers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 655,000, airing all reruns.

ESPN Talent That Jumped to Fox Sports, From Erin Andrews to Skip Bayless (Photos)

  • Skip Bayless Fox Sports 1 premiere September Fox Sports
  • Chris Broussard ESPN
  • Colin Cowherd ESPN
  • chris spielman Getty Images
  • shannon spake
  • rob parker
  • Emmanual Acho
  • Adam Amin
  • Erin Andrews
  • Lindsay Czarniak
  • JP Dellacamera
  • Mike Hill
  • Alexi Lalas
  • Rob Stone
  • Charissa Thompson
  • Sara Walsh
  • Kevin Wildes
  • Marcellus Wiley
  • Joe Davis
  • mark schlereth
  • brock Huard
  • Jonathan Vilma
  • Cris Carter CBS Sports
  • Jason Whitlock YouTube
1 of 26

Many big names have bailed for an archrival in the battle for TV sports supremacy

ESPN may be synonymous with sports, but plenty of stars have added Fox Sports to their resume. Have a look at some the big names.

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ben Shapiro

Why Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire and Other Right-Wing Media Dominate Facebook
Tenet

‘Tenet’ Got Box Office Boost From Moviegoers Crossing State and County Lines
Podcast

Why the ‘Pandemic-Proof’ Podcast Ad Industry Still Has Room to Grow
Mom Anna Faris

Will ‘Mom’ Remain a Ratings Hit After Anna Faris Divorced Herself From CBS’ Current Longest-Running Sitcom?
Elizabeth & Andrei from "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?"

90-Day Domination: TLC Topped All of TV on Sundays and Mondays Among Adults 18-49 This Summer
To Tell The Truth

Anchored by ‘To Tell the Truth’ Finale, ABC Tops Thursday in Total Viewers
Away, The Boys, P-Valley

Labor Day 2020 TV Viewing Guide: Here Are 17 Things to Watch This Weekend (Photos)
tenet movie christopher nolan what is time inversion or whatever

The ‘Tenet’ Test: Theater Owners Bank on Film to Boost the Box Office

‘Mulan’ Producer on How the Pandemic Changed the Conversation Around the Film’s Release
The boys

How ‘The Boys’ Faced ‘A Metric S— Ton of Pressure’ in Crafting Season 2
netflix nielsen weekly top 10 streaming shows

Netflix Shuts Out Amazon Prime Video in Nielsen’s Inaugural Ranking of Weekly Top 10 Streaming Shows
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE