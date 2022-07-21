‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz Has Suffered a Stroke

“American Pickers” star Frank Fritz has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Fritz’s former co-star Mike Wolfe announced the news on Instagram.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” Wolfe continued. “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

As TMZ reported, Fritz stepped away from the History channel show about a year ago to deal with health problems. He needed a back surgery procedure, and he has a history of Crohn’s disease.

The restoration show, in which the hosts find what is thought to be old beat-up junk and revive it to what it once was, has 23 seasons and 343 episodes, with a new episode airing every Saturday.

Fritz became a part of “American Pickers” in 2010. The last episode in which the 56-year-old appeared aired in March 2020.