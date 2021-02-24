Paramount+ Orders True-Crime Anthology Series ‘American Tragedy’

Paramount+ has ordered true-crime anthology series “American Tragedy” as a followup to Paramount Network’s miniseries “Waco,” the upcoming streaming service announced during parent company ViacomCBS’ streaming-centric investor day Wednesday.

Per Paramount+, “each season of a new anthology series, American Tragedy, will tackle complicated moments in true crime.”

“Waco,” which premiered in January 2018 on Paramount Network, starred Taylor Kitsch as preacher and cult leader David Koresh. The miniseries followed the story of the deadly 1993 FBI raid of Koresh’s compound, a 51-day standoff that ended in the deaths of 76 men, women and children, including Koresh himself.

The show also starred Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Camryn Manheim and Julia Garner.

The series was executive produced by Weinstein Television, written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle and directed by John Erick Dowdle.

“Waco” is based on two biographies: “A Place Called Waco” by Branch Davidian survivor David Thibodeau and “Stalling for Time: My Life as an FBI Hostage Negotiator,” written by the FBI’s Head of Crisis Negotiation Unit Gary Noesner.

More to come…