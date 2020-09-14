Go Pro Today

‘America’s Court With Judge Ross’ Renewed for 7 More Seasons

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios produces half-hour syndicated courtroom series

| September 14, 2020 @ 9:01 AM Last Updated: September 14, 2020 @ 9:28 AM
“America’s Court With Judge Ross” has been renewed for seven more seasons following its Season 11 premiere last week, Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios said Monday.

The daily half-hour syndicated courtroom show, which premiered in September 2010 and is now set to run through at least Fall 2027, features former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Kevin A. Ross presiding over cases.

The show has clearances on both independent and network group-owned stations in more than 90% of U.S. television markets and is also featured on Allen’s 24/7 HD television network, Justice Central.TV.

In 2012, “America’s Court With Judge Ross” was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

“America’s Court With Judge Ross” is among five court shows currently produced and distributed by Allen’s Entertainment Studios, with the others being “Justice for All With Judge Cristina Perez,” “Justice With Judge Mablean,” “Supreme Justice With Just Karen,” and “The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.”

“As we start our eleventh season, ‘America’s Court With Judge Ross’ is our first and longest-running court series, and we are enthusiastic to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons,” Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, said in a statement. “Judge Kevin Ross in an outstanding television host and judge. Allen Media Group and the audience are very fortunate to have his enormous talents available to us for another seven seasons.”

Ross added: “It’s been an amazing ride! Byron Allen’s unwavering vision delivered us to the viewers, and our fans still love what we bring to television. I’m grateful to our dedicated team, and beyond excited to continue presiding over ‘America’s Court With Judge Ross’ for as long as our audience will have us.”

Deadline first reported the news that “America’s Court With Judge Ross” had been renewed.

