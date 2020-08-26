Americas Got Talent

CBS’ “Love Island” disappoints at 9 p.m.

Step aside, RNC: “AGT” is in town. NBC topped Tuesday’s primetime outright, though that was thanks more to “America’s Got Talent” than the Republican National Convention.

That said, thanks to that talent competition lead-in, NBC drew the most total viewers in the following hour, when the RNC received national coverage from CBS, NBC and ABC.

Due to the nature of live TV programming, the below Nielsen numbers should be considered very preliminary for those networks at 10 o’clock. This batch of data is not yet adjusted for time zones. We will receive ratings figures for the cable news channels this afternoon.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.6 million viewers. NBC News’ RNC coverage at 10 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2 million, Univision was fourth with 1.4 million.

For ABC, following reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 9 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. ABC News’ RNC coverage at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.5 million viewers, Fox was fifth with 1.14 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.12 million.

For CBS, following a repeat, “Love Island” at 9 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. CBS News’ convention coverage at 10 received a 0.2/1 and 1.3 million viewers.

Fox aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 339,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 346,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Tell Me a Story” got a 0.1/0 and 332,000 viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

