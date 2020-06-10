Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Tops Gayle King’s CBS Special ‘Justice for All’ at 10PM
“America’s Got Talent” wins another Tuesday
Jennifer Maas | June 10, 2020 @ 8:43 AM
Last Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 8:59 AM
NBC/CBS
NBC’s “World of Dance” topped Gayle King’s CBS News special “Justice for All” — which spotlighted the #BlackLivesMatter protests across the country in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer — and ABC’s “Genetic Detective” at 10 p.m. on Tuesday in both the key adults 18-49 demographic and total viewers to win the hour outright.
Jennifer Lopez’s dance competition series combined with “America’s Got Talent” — once again Tuesday’s highest-rated primetime program — to bring their home network first in both metrics for the evening.
NBC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.3/8 and 8.6 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” received a 0.8/5 and 4.5 million viewers.
Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.6 million.
CBS, ABC and Fox tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. CBS had a 3 share, ABC and Fox had 2 shares. CBS was second in viewers with 4.8 million, ABC was third with 2.5 million and Fox was fifth with 1.5 million.
For CBS, following back-to-back drama encores, King’s “Justice for All” special at 10 had a 0.4/2 and 3.2 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 911,000. “Stargirl” at 8 received a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. An encore of a Jim Gaffigan special followed.
