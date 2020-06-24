One dance team did a number on the judges of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night — and on themselves.

Appropriately called The Bonebreakers, the team of four men contorted their bodies into what looked like back-breaking shapes while dancing to “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake.

Originally from Guinea, Conakry, West Africa, the dancers moved to the United States and settled in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing their shocking dance skills with them.

Also Read: Adam Carolla Defends Jimmy Kimmel, Says Karl Malone and Oprah Impressions Are Not Blackface (Video)

The judges’ jaws were on the floor, and Terry Crews was so surprised by their moves — which included an extremely deep split, a terrifying back-bend, and one dancer twisting his head almost all the way around — that Crews could barely watch from backstage, shouting at one point, “Oh! My back!”

“It was super entertaining,” said judge Sofia Vergara. “I was nervous at the same time when these body things are happening in front of me, but I wanted to keep looking at you ’cause you guys are so happy, so energetic,” she said.

She’s also happy that “like me, you guys made it into this country,” she said with a laugh.

“What I loved is, it looked so painful — the more painful it looked, the happier you were getting,” said judge Simon Cowell.

“My jaw was on this table,” said guest judge Eric Stonestreet, who was reunited with his “Modern Family” co-star Vergara. “I was rooting for you guys from the beginning and you delivered in a huge way. I’m so happy that I just got to witness that, so thank you for that gift.”

Needless to say, they got a big “yes” from all four judges.

Watch the video above.