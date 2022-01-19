‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Finally Gets NBC Premiere Date; ‘American Song Contest’ Bumped to March

On Wednesday, NBC announced its “America’s Got Talent” spinoff, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” will finally premiere four months after the near-fatal stunt accident that left performer Jonathan Goodwin with multiple broken bones in both legs, as well as cuts and burns.

In the stunt, Goodwin, attempted to escape from a straitjacket while hoisted 70 feet in the air and suspended between two swaying cars. After freeing himself from the straitjacket, he became wedged in between the two cars. The impact caused the cars to explode, and when Goodwin finally landed, he hit his head.

Producers have not yet decided how they’re going to address the on-set accident, a person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The accident was part of the a rehearsal, so it was never filmed for the show. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, the person said.

Contestants on the show will vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana and “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews.

Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.



“AGT: Extreme” will premiere Monday, Feb. 21 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).

TheWrap has confirmed that the premiere of “American Song Contest,” has been bumped back a month to Monday, Mar. 21 as it’s a live audience show and there are concerns about COVID.

The reality competition will feature people across the country vying to have their tune voted Best Original Song.

“American Song Contest” is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, and Gregory Lipstone alongside Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.