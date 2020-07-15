America's Got Talent - Season 15

‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns to Dominate Tuesday in TV Ratings

July 15, 2020

CBS and Univision tie for second place in key demo

“America’s Got Talent” returned from its week-after-July-4th-holiday hiatus, and the rest of broadcast television got in line.

Tuesday’s episode of “AGT” was the final audition round of the season. Due to COVID-forced production shutdowns that only allowed for nine days of auditions to be held in the Dolby Theater, the two-hour installment was a hybrid of the in-person performances that were filmed pre-quarantine and at-home auditions submitted by contestants, which the judges watched together over video chat.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/8 and 7.6 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “World of Dance” drew a 0.7/5 and 4 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.5 million viewers, Univision was fourth with 1.6 million viewers.

CBS aired all reruns last night.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.6 million. A special “20/20” telecast from 8 to 10 p.m. — an abridged version of Viola Davis’ and Julius Tennon’s documentary series “The Last Defense” — averaged a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “What Would You Do?” had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 921,000.

Fox aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 588,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 846,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., an Alice Wetterlund stand-up comedy special managed a 0.1/0 and 329,000 viewers.

