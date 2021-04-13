“American Idol” and “The Voice” go pretty much neck and neck

If you did notice, well, you were among the 1.5 million Americans who watched. That all-in tally was about 21% fewer viewers than last week’s penultimate episode , which had the men’s NCAA National Championship Game to contend with.

With “The Voice” and “American Idol” battling it out for ratings supremacy, you might not have even noticed Fox wrapped up “America’s Most Wanted” on Monday.

Join WrapPRO for Exclusive Content, Full Video Access, Premium Events, and More!

Fox ended up in a fifth-place ratings tie with Telemundo.

Also Read: Luke Bryan Tests Positive for COVID, Paula Abdul to Fill in on First 'American Idol' Live Show

This season’s first live episode of “American Idol” aired last night, with old fan-favorite judge Paula Abdul filling in for the COVID-struck Luke Bryan.

NBC and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third in total viewers with 4.2 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.6 million total viewers. “Debris” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million total viewers.

Also Read: Has 'Riverdale' Held Up in the Ratings Since the Big Time Jump?

For ABC, “American Idol” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.2 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 drew a 0.6/4 and 4.8 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” received a 0.5/3 and 4.5 million total viewers. “All Rise” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 3.7 million total viewers. “Bull” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 5 million total viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 963,000.

For Fox, following a repeat, “America’s Most Wanted” had a 0.3/2 and those 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 551,000. “All American” at 8 got a 0.2/2 and 706,000 total viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” settled for a 0.1/1 and 396,000 total viewers.