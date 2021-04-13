Americas Most Wanted

Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Finale Gets Buried Under Singing Competitions

by | April 13, 2021 @ 8:31 AM

“American Idol” and “The Voice” go pretty much neck and neck

With “The Voice” and “American Idol” battling it out for ratings supremacy, you might not have even noticed Fox wrapped up “America’s Most Wanted” on Monday.

If you did notice, well, you were among the 1.5 million Americans who watched. That all-in tally was about 21% fewer viewers than last week’s penultimate episode, which had the men’s NCAA National Championship Game to contend with.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

