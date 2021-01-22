‘America’s Most Wanted’ Revival Ordered at Fox, Elizabeth Vargas to Host

“America’s Most Wanted” is being revived at Fox with Elizabeth Vargas as host, the broadcast network said Friday.

The unscripted show, based on the original series hosted by John Walsh, which ran on Fox from 1988-2011 and on Lifetime from 2011-2012, is set to premiere in March and, per Fox, “will investigate some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.”

Here’s the official description for the “America’s Most Wanted” revival, courtesy of Fox:

Each week, Vargas will ask for viewers’ help as she breaks down cases from the show’s new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office and Secret Service. Returning at a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, AMERICA’S MOST WANTED will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases. Deploying a myriad of advanced, modern-day developments in technology over the last several years, the series builds on its original format, in which crimes are reenacted, by utilizing new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology, such as augmented reality and 3-D life-size avatars that will illustrate what suspects might look like now, pinpoint map-tracking that will take the audience hot-on-the-trail of suspects, and social media that connect viewers to the AMERICA’S MOST WANTED team at lighting-fast speed. Viewers at home can attempt to aid in the pursuit of justice by using social media to try and help law enforcement track down culprits and keep America’s neighborhoods safe.

“‘America’s Most Wanted’ empowered viewers to help America successfully capture some of its most dangerous fugitives,” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s alternative entertainment & specials president, said. “By bringing back this groundbreaking series with new and effective tech-based crime-fighting tools and acclaimed journalist Elizabeth Vargas, we hope to continue John Walsh’s long-standing mission to be a powerful voice for crime victims everywhere.”

Walsh, who is not attached to the revival, added: “Capturing dangerous fugitives, bringing justice to victims and finding missing children is my lifetime’s work. I am so excited to hear ‘America’s Most Wanted’ is coming back and I support its return. God bless.”

“America’s Most Wanted” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. John Ferracane will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Jim Clemente, Tim Clemente and James Bruce of XG Productions and Glenn Geller also executive producing.

Deadline first reported news of the “America’s Most Wanted” revival.

