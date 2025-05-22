Adrien Brody, Heidi Klum, Taraji P. Henson and More Stun on the AmfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Red Carpet | Photos

The fashion-forward event was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes and presented by Chopard

amfAR gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard (Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Stars including Adrien Brody, Heidi Klum, Colman Domingo and Mariska Hargitay turned out for amfAR Gala Cannes 2025, which raises money for AIDS research. In the past 30 years, the exclusive charity event has raised more than $265 million to fight the disease — and the annual Cannes gala continues to be the film festival’s must-see fashion event.

The ritzy affair was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, with Taraji P. Henson hosting for the evening, which additionally featured performances from Duran Duran, Adam Lambert and Ciara.

Attendees tend to go all out with their attire at the AmfAR gala, making the event one of the most exciting and glamorous red carpets to watch on the Croisette. Below, see all the stunning red carpet appearances from Hollywood A-listers and more.

Adrien Brody, amfAR Gala Cannes
Adrien Brody (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, amfAR Gala Cannes 2025
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, amfAR, Cannes 2025
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taraji P. Henson, amfAR gala Cannes 2025
Taraji P. Henson (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Coco Rocha, amfAR Gala Cannes 2025
Coco Rocha (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Heidi Klum, amfAR Gala Cannes 202
Heidi Klum (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum, the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR)
Georgia Fowler, the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025
Georgia Fowler (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
Paris Jackson, amfAR
Paris Jackson (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Lady Kitty Spencer, amfAR Gala Cannes 2025
Lady Kitty Spencer (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
Amira Al Zuhair, amfAR Gala Cannes 2025
Amira Al Zuhair (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

More to come …

