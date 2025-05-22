Adrien Brody, Heidi Klum, Taraji P. Henson and More Stun on the AmfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Red Carpet | Photos

Stars including Adrien Brody, Heidi Klum, Colman Domingo and Mariska Hargitay turned out for amfAR Gala Cannes 2025, which raises money for AIDS research. In the past 30 years, the exclusive charity event has raised more than $265 million to fight the disease — and the annual Cannes gala continues to be the film festival’s must-see fashion event.

The ritzy affair was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, with Taraji P. Henson hosting for the evening, which additionally featured performances from Duran Duran, Adam Lambert and Ciara.

Attendees tend to go all out with their attire at the AmfAR gala, making the event one of the most exciting and glamorous red carpets to watch on the Croisette. Below, see all the stunning red carpet appearances from Hollywood A-listers and more.

Adrien Brody (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Taraji P. Henson (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Coco Rocha (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Heidi Klum (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR)

Georgia Fowler (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Paris Jackson (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Lady Kitty Spencer (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Amira Al Zuhair (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

More to come …