For parents with children who are staying inside amid fears of spreading the coronavirus, Amy Adams and other celebrities have just the cure for isolation woes — bedtime stories.

Adams, Jennifer Garner, Josh Gad, and Chris O’Dowd are among the Hollywood personalities who have been posting videos of themselves reading children’s books aloud to social media in order to spread some cheer during these trying times.

Garner and Adams launched the “Save With Stories” initiative in partnership Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, with the goal of posting storytime videos online as well as raising money for children stuck at home without access to services they would usually get provided to them by their school, like breakfast and lunch.

Other initiatives include “Operation Storytime” and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s “Storyline Online,” the latter of which filmed “The IT Crowd” star Chris O’Dowd reading Laurie Keller’s storybook “Arnie the Doughnut” in his pleasant Irish accent.

Gad posted a video to Twitter of himself reading Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree.”

For her part, Adams posted an Instagram video of herself reading “The Dinosaur Princess” by Aviana Olea Le Gallo.

Garner read “The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist and illustrated by Julia Gorton on the Save With Stories Instagram, and also Jan Brett’s “The Mitten” on her personal Instagram account.

Watch all the videos below.