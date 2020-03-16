Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and More Celebrities Read Bedtime Stories to Comfort Kids in Isolation (Video)

Chris O’Dowd and Josh Gad also among famous faces participating in initiatives to combat Coronavirus fears

| March 16, 2020 @ 4:10 PM
Amy Adams, Chris O'Dowd, Jennifer Garner

Getty

For parents with children who are staying inside amid fears of spreading the coronavirus, Amy Adams and other celebrities have just the cure for isolation woes — bedtime stories.

Adams, Jennifer Garner, Josh Gad, and Chris O’Dowd are among the Hollywood personalities who have been posting videos of themselves reading children’s books aloud to social media in order to spread some cheer during these trying times.

Garner and Adams launched the “Save With Stories” initiative in partnership Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, with the goal of posting storytime videos online as well as raising money for children stuck at home without access to services they would usually get provided to them by their school, like breakfast and lunch.

Also Read: How to Watch Concerts and Broadway Shows During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Other initiatives include “Operation Storytime” and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s “Storyline Online,” the latter of which filmed “The IT Crowd” star Chris O’Dowd reading Laurie Keller’s storybook “Arnie the Doughnut” in his pleasant Irish accent.

Gad posted a video to Twitter of himself reading Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree.”

For her part, Adams posted an Instagram video of herself reading “The Dinosaur Princess” by Aviana Olea Le Gallo.

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

Garner read “The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist and illustrated by Julia Gorton on the Save With Stories Instagram, and also Jan Brett’s “The Mitten” on her personal Instagram account.

Watch all the videos below.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️). ⁣ ⁣ THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! ⁣ ⁣ These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. ⁣ ⁣ If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by Amy Adams (@amyadams) on

View this post on Instagram

“The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

