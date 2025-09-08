Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity Names Amy Baer President of Film and TV

Artists Equity, the artist-led studio founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has hired producer and executive Amy Baer to serve as president of film and television, the company announced Monday.

The industry veteran’s experience includes multiple Oscar-nominated films and production entities and 17 years at Sony Pictures, with which Artists Equity recently launched a three-year partnership that will see Sony financing and handling global theatrical distribution for films developed and produced by the studio. Baer will report to Affleck, Artists Equity’s co-founder and CEO, and chief operating officer Dillon West.

“Amy is a world-class executive and producer whose track record speaks for itself,” Affleck said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of experience, not only in leadership roles at major studios, including our valued partner in Sony Pictures, but also as a successful independent producer, building a deep understanding of the evolving industry landscape.

“Throughout her career, she has championed work that balances creative integrity with commercial success. Our goal at Artists Equity has always been to empower talent, and Amy is a perfect fit to represent our principles while expanding our vision for film and television.”

“Artists Equity has quickly distinguished itself as a leading home for resonant, artist-driven storytelling, pioneering a bold new model for the future of our industry,” Baer added. “I am thrilled to join Ben, Matt and the rest of the team as we build the company’s next chapter, centering creative voices to make films and television series that connect with audiences worldwide.”

An acclaimed producer and executive whose distinguished career spans over three decades, Baer has contributed to films grossing over $2 billion collectively at the global box office. For over 13 years, she has served as president of Gidden Media, which she founded in 2012, producing such films as double Academy Award nominee “The Apprentice,” “Last Vegas,” “Mary Shelley” and “Brian Banks,” in addition to executive producing Netflix’s “Purple Hearts.”

From 2020–2023, Baer also served as president of Landline Pictures, overseeing the development and production of films including “Jerry & Marge Go Large” and the upcoming comedy “The Best Is Yet to Come,” reuniting Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck. Before founding her own company, Baer launched CBS Films and served for four years as its president and CEO.

She previously spent 17 years at Sony Pictures, overseeing Academy Award nominees “Moneyball,” “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Adaptation,” as well as “Something’s Gotta Give” and “The Holiday.”

Baer is also actively engaged in various industry organizations. She is a member of AMPAS, PGA, Producers United, Film Independent and SAG, and recently concluded a six-year term as board president for Women in Film. She currently serves as a visiting lecturer at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film & Media Arts, teaching at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.