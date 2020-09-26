Go Pro Today

Hollywood Liberals Lament Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Nomination: ‘Sick Children Will Suffer’

Barrett would replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

| September 26, 2020 @ 4:01 PM
President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee To Replace Justice Ginsburg

President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, and Hollywood liberals were not happy about it.

Cher tweeted her discontent about Barrett, calling her a “neocon judge” and fearing for the fate of Roe vs. Wade.

“SICK CHILDREN WILL SUFFER BECAUSE MEDICINES TOO EXPENSIVE,” wrote the singer, adding “IF PPL DONT [sic] GET TREATMENT THEY DIE.”

Also Read: Bill Maher Says Amy Coney Barrett Is 'a F--ing Nut'

But Patricia Arquette kept calm.

“Elections are won by margins and there will be people who Vote against Trump and Republicans because they remember their mom, sisters and friends who died from back alley abortions,” the “Escape at Dannemora” star wrote.

Meanwhile, Better Midler told a clever joke at Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s expense.

“Do you think they tried very hard to get Donald to read anything about #AmyConeyBarrett, or did they just say, ‘We found a lady Mike Pence’ during a commercial break on OANN?” she wrote.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Trashes RBG Over 'Pathetic' Final Wish (Video)

“One Day at a Time” star Valerie Bertinelli responded to a video of Florida Senator Marco Rubio joining many conservatives in complaining that disapproval over Barret’s nomination is due to an “assault on Catholicism,” calling him a “hypocritical idiot” and reminding him that Joe Biden is also Catholic.

Read some more Twitter reactions to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination below:

