All charges against Amy Cooper — the dog walker caught on video filing a false report against a Black man in Central Park — have been dismissed after her completion of therapy sessions.

Last May, Christian Cooper was bird-watching the Rambles, an area where dogs are required to be leashed. Upon encountering Amy Cooper (no relation), he asked her to leash her dog.

Amy Cooper called 911 twice that day, first alleging that Christian Cooper threatened her, then later that he assaulted her. Neither claim was true. As a result, she lost her job and temporarily surrendered her dog, and was later charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. The misdemeanor charge would have been punishable by up to one year in jail.

According to CBS News, the charges were dismissed following Amy Cooper’s completion of five therapy sessions with Manhattan Justice Opportunities, focusing on racial equity.

Christian Cooper declined to be involved in the process of charging her, having told the New York Times when the video went viral that he was “uncomfortable” with the frenzy of backlash surrounding the situation. He just wanted the video to speak for itself.

During an appearance on CNN, he said, “I find it strange that people who were upset that … that she tried to bring death by cop down on my head, would then turn around and try to put death threats on her head. Where is the logic in that?”

Amy Cooper’s lawyer issued a statement on the decision to dismiss the charges, praising the DA for a “thorough & honest” inquiry. “We thank them for their integrity & concur w/ the outcome,” lawyer Robert Barnes wrote. “Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation & they may yet face legal consequences.”

It’s unclear who Barnes is referring to when talking of those who “may yet face legal consequences” and he did not specify. Following the dismissal, the case against Amy Cooper has been sealed.