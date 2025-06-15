Amy Klobuchar Says ‘Politically Motivated’ Minnesota Shootings Have a ‘Throughline to Abortion’ | Video

The Minnesota shootings that left State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark dead and Sen. John A. Hoffman and his wife Yvonne injured were “politically motivated” and “there clearly was some throughline [to] abortion,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

Klobuchar described the shooter as “a murderous, murderous man” and said that a manifesto that included lists of organizations he might target.

“Clearly, this is politically motivated. Our delegation in Minnesota, from the most conservative Republican to the most liberal Democrat, we all joined together, Senator Emmer and I, and others, and said we condemn this political violence. It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some throughline [to] abortion because of the groups that were on the list, and other things that I’ve heard were in this manifesto. So that was one of his motivations,” she explained.

But authorities are also investigating other aspects of the shooting, she added.

“And I think for us right now, allowing law enforcement to do their jobs instead of speculating on every angle of where he might have gone,” Klobuchar continued. “They obviously have information we don’t have, and so what we’ve been trying to do as political leaders is make really clear we will have plenty of time to analyze what happened here, but right now it is trying to report any sighting of this person, and to be very careful, and to listen to what law enforcement says.”

The Senator also emphasized that though Hoffman is stable, he and his wife endured “multiple, multiple gun wounds.”

Hortman, who was also a mother to two children, was “loved by Democrats and Republicans,” Klobuchar added.

“We started out together in politics, moms with young kids. And somehow she was able to balance getting to know every door knock, every house in her district while raising two children. Girl Scout leader. She taught Sunday School. And maybe all that juggling made it easier for her as she worked her way up in the legislature and became this extraordinary Speaker of the House, ushering in everything from preschool lunch to working with the governor and other leaders to do some landmark legislation on paid family leave,” she explained.

“That’s Melissa Hortman, my friend. And when you think about political violence and the statistics of political violence, you’ve got to realize the people who are behind it, and a true public servant that we lost.”

