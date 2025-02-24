‘The View’: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says Voter’s Remorse Is Setting In and Will ‘Keep Building’ | Video

As we continue to get deeper into Donald Trump’s second term, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is pretty sure voter’s remorse has started setting in – and likely will “keep building.”

During Klobuchar’s Monday appearance on “The View,” host Sunny Hostin pointed out that Trump’s latest administration so far has been following through on threats and promises he made on the campaign trail, “other than lowering the price of eggs.” So, the ABC host wondered if those who voted for him based on grocery prices are feeling regret yet.

“I think so, and it’s going to keep building, given what he’s doing,” Klobuchar answered. “But chaos is up, corruption is up and costs are up. Like you said, ask anyone in the egg aisle.”

"Costs are going up for you while they're giving the tax cuts to their rich friends and they're looking for money to do that."

Klobuchar went on to say that Trump and Elon Musk are “looking for money everywhere” not to find waste, but to find funds to give tax cuts to themselves and their wealthy friends.

“They always talk about other people, but you are the other people. And instead of helping you with childcare costs and making that more affordable, they decided to go out and help the people that committed violent crimes in the United States Capitol and give them pardons,” she said.

“And instead of doing something to make your getting a house more affordable for your kids, they decided to go out and try to buy Greenland when it’s not even for sale.”

The senator then argued that the real waste and failure to prove his worth in the government is Musk himself.

“If any worker right now is failing their probationary period in the United States government, it is Elon Musk, OK? That’s the guy,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.