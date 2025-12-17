Amy Landecker’s Directorial Debut ‘For Worse’ Acquired by Brainstorm Media

Brainstorm Media has acquired Amy Landecker’s directorial debut “For Worse” out of SXSW, with a planned North American release for February.

The romantic comedy is about Landecker’s Lauren, who is “a newly divorced and sober mother who feels like she’s been handed a new lease on life when she joins her first acting class and embarks on a fling with her attractive, younger scene partner. When they attend their Gen Z classmate’s wedding together, a wild night causes things to unravel, and Lauren ends up acting like a drunk 25-year-old bridesmaid. By morning, she stumbles into a new day and a fresh beginning,” per the logline.

The movie also stars Bradley Whitford, Nico Hiraga, Missi Pyle, Gaby Hoffmann, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Marino, Claudia Sulewski, Simon Helberg and Liv Hewson. Landecker wrote the script.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Brainstorm Media on the North American release of ‘For Worse.’ This film’s journey began with a raucous premiere at SXSW2025. Seeing how much it moved people and made them laugh, we knew we needed a distribution partner who really gets the film and will work creatively and collaboratively to help it find its audience,” Landecker said in a statement. “From my first conversation with Brainstorm I knew I had found that partner. I couldn’t be more excited for this release.”

“’For Worse’ is a refreshingly honest, heartfelt and hilarious take on starting over at any age. Amy Landecker’s voice is bold, compassionate and wholly original. We’re proud to bring her debut to audiences across North America,” Brainstorm CEO Michelle Shwarzstein added.

“For Worse” was produced by Amy Landecker, Bradley Whitford, Valerie Stadler, Jenica Bergere and James Portolese, with executive producers Aurélia Fisher Cohen, Ben Cohen, Amanda Miller, Seth Schreier, Reesa Schreier, Edie Cohen, Michael Cohen, Linda Raschke and Rebecca Vlasic.



