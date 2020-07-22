Amy Locane’s Prison Sentence for Fatal 2010 DWI Crash Vacated

The actress will be re-sentenced after an appellate court overturns sentence handed down last year

| July 22, 2020 @ 4:13 PM
Amy Locane

Getty

Amy Locane, best known for her roles in “Cry-Baby,” “School Ties” and “Melrose Place,” had her 2019 prison sentence for a fatal DWI accident vacated on Wednesday by an appellate court.

Locane will now be sentenced a fourth time “because the first three occasions resulted in either illegal sentences or sentences imposed outside of the New Jersey Criminal Code’s sentencing scheme,” the ruling stated.

In describing the methodology behind the decision, the appellate court said, “The judge who most recently sentenced (Locane) employed a methodology all his own. In the process, he ignored our mandate on remand regarding certain aggravating and mitigating factors. Finding in this unique case that double jeopardy principles do not bar a final proceeding, we thus vacate the sentence and remand for a new sentence to be imposed.”

Also Read: 'Melrose Place' Actress Gets 3 Years for Deadly Drunken Car Crash

Faced with the possibility of more jail time, Locane’s attorney, James Wronko, told mycentraljersey.com, “I don’t know what society gains by putting the mother of two back in jail.”

Amy Locane’s five-year sentence was stayed at the time because the judge did not consider her a flight risk.

She was originally sentenced to three years in state prison following a 2010 car crash that killed Helene Seeman and severely injured her husband. Locane was found to have a blood alcohol content of .23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

