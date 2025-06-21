Amy Poehler Admits to Offensive ‘SNL’ Sketches: ‘I Misappropriated … I Appropriated’ | Video

Amy Poehler has admitted that some of the sketches on “Saturday Night Live” were offensive and “appropriated.” The actor and comedian hosted her former costar Will Forte on her “Good Hang” podcast this week, and the conversation turned to their mutual former work environment.

Forte brought up “SNL” first, and told Poehler that when he reflects on the show, it is clear that many sketches are “all about getting a laugh” no matter what.

Poehler quickly agreed.

“The part about getting older and being in comedy is you have to figure out: Everything has an expiration date,” she said, before noting that the “In Memoriam” segment hosted by Tom Hanks during the show’s February 2025 50th Anniversary special offered several examples.

In one sketch from 2004, Ben Affleck yells at Fred Armisen’s character, who appears to be disabled, and Poehler’s character tells the actor, “Oh my god, Ben Affleck just yelled at that mentally challenged guy!”

“[It] which was like, ‘Here’s all the ways we got things wrong. And they showed way inappropriate casting for people. We all played people that we should not have played,” she said of the segment. “I misappropriated. I appropriated. I didn’t know. I did know.”

“It’s very real, and the best thing you can do is make repairs, learn from your mistakes, do better – it’s all you can do,” Poehler continued.

