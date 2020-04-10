Comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, are trying out a quarantine-themed cooking series on Food Network.

The new eight-episode series, called “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” will feature Fischer cooking recipes and Schumer in charge of making cocktails.

The couple will shoot the series themselves from their home, where they are social distancing due to the coronavirus. The series will cover culinary themes like brunch, tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup and more.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” said Schumer. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

The series is set to debut later this spring.