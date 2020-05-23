‘An Incalculable Loss': NY Times Sunday Front Page Features 1,000 Coronavirus-Related Obits

U.S. death toll from the virus is nearing 100,000

| May 23, 2020 @ 3:47 PM Last Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 3:56 PM

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic nears 100,000, the Sunday front page of the New York Times will feature 1,000 obituaries of those who died from the COVID-19 disease.

Josh Crutchmer, the NY Times’ print planning editor, shared an image of tomorrow’s paper, which describes the death toll as “An Incalculable Loss.” The entire front page will be dedicated to paying homage to the human loss from the pandemic. The 1,000 obits reflect only a 1% of the total causalities in the United States.

You can see the front page below:

According to the CDC, the U.S. currently has nearly 1.6 million cases and 96,002 deaths. The global count is 5.28 million cases with 340,653 deaths.  The grim milestone for the United States comes as the majority of states are relaxing stay-at-home orders after more than two months.

The Times’ compiled the 1,000 names by scouring the obits from local papers around the country. Simone Landon, assistant editor of the Graphics desk at the Times’ said they wanted to combat what she called “a little bit of a fatigue with the data” among their readership.

“We knew we were approaching this milestone,” she said. “We knew that there should be some way to try to reckon with that number.”

