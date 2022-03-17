Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller star as James and Sophie Whitehouse, a well-off and seemingly happy British couple who are rocked when James, a Minister in Parliament, is accused of rape. The scandal threatens to destroy their marriage and ruin James’ political career in the official trailer for Netflix’s “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

“Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery plays Barrister Kate Woodcroft, whose prosecution of Whitehouse may threaten the entire British Parliament.

The series, which is based on the novel by Sarah Vaughn, premieres globally on Netflix on Friday, April 15.

Netflix bills it as “a psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama” that “infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege.”

The six-episode series costars Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton, Josette Simon as Angela Regan, Geoffrey Streatfeild as Tom Southern, Joshua McGuire as Chris Clarke, Liz White as Ali Conlon, Nancy Farino as Holly, Amelie Bea-Smith as Emily Whitehouse, and Sebastian Selwood as Finn Whitehouse. Hannah Dodd plays young Sophie; Ben Radcliffe, young James; Jake Simmance, young Tom; and Annie Haworth, young Alison.

David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) and Melissa James Gibson (“The Americans”) are the series creators, writers and executive producers. S.J. Clarkson (“Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders”) directs all episodes and also executive produces.

Executive producers are Liza Chasin of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea, and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories along with Sarah Vaughan, with Margaret Chernin serving as co-executive Producer.