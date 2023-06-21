Strap on your Manolos, “And Just Like That” is back!

Season 2 of the “Sex and the City” sequel series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and a cameo from Kim Cattrall, is streaming on Max.

According to TheWrap’s review, Season 2 is “more breezy and less-cringey” than the first season, which some felt had forced diversity and equated aging with enfeeblement instead of empowerment.

Find out how you can watch the second season of “And Just Like That” below.

When Is “And Just Like That” Streaming on Max?

Beginning on Thursday, June 22, new episodes of “And Just Like That” will stream on Max begging at 12am PT, 3am ET.

Two episodes will debut on June 22, with the remaining nine episodes rolling out of the next nine weeks.

Season 2 consists of a total of eleven episodes.

What is Season 2 of “And Just Like That” About?

Season 1 of “And Just Like That” ended with each character at a crossroads.

One year after the death of big, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was finally open to dating again. In the very last episode of Season 1, she kissed her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) asked her longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg) for a divorce, and temporarily moved to California to be with her non-binary lover Che (Sara Ramirez).

Charlotte (Kristin Davis) was still coming to terms over her second child Rock (Alexa Swinton) neither identifying as a boy or a girl.

Season 2 will build upon these storylines. It’ll also include the return of Carrie’s other great love Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), who proposal she rejected back in Season 4 of “Sex and the City,” and a special cameo from Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who only communicated with Carrie via text message in Season 1 of “And Just Like That” after they had a falling-out.

Who Is In “And Just Like That” Cast?

Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Christopher Jackson (Herbert Wexley), Niall Cunningham (Brady Hobbes), Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt) and Alexa Swinton (Rock Goldenblatt).

Will There Be a Season 3 of “And Just Like That”?

There’s no word of a third season renewal of “And Just Like That.”

Where Can I Watch Season 1 of “And Just Like That”?

The entire first season of “And Just Like That” is streaming on Max, as well as all seasons of “Sex and the City.”