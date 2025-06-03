‘The View’ Hosts Crack Up at Anderson Cooper’s Disney World Ride Photo: ‘I’ve Seen Him More Comfortable in War Zones!’

Longtime besties Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper recently went to Disney World together, and made sure to check out the Tron Lightcycle Run. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” couldn’t help but laugh at the duo’s souvenir ride photo.

Cohen was one of the ABC talk show’s guests for the day, and don’t worry, he assured the ladies that he and Cooper also made sure to get into their typical boozy shenanigans. According to the Bravo host, “We had a ball! And we were looking forward to it for so long, and we went to all the bars.”

As he regaled the women with the story, an image flashed onscreen of him and Cooper riding the Tron-based ride, which you can see below.

The entire room immediately cracked up, with both Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin marveling at how “terrified” Cooper looked to them. But, according to Cohen, that’s just his face.

“He doesn’t have many expressions, so that’s just kind of his get up and go expression,” Cohen joked.

Still, the women couldn’t get over it. Farah Griffin even echoed a comment she left on the Instagram post.

“I’ve seen him more comfortable in war zones than on Tron,” she marveled.