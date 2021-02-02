Anderson Cooper, Dr Oz Among Next Round of ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts

“Jeopardy!” has revealed four more upcoming guest hosts, with Anderson Cooper, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta set to take the podium later this season.

The group will follow “Jeopardy!” superstar Ken Jennings and previously announced guest hosts Katie Couric (who will become the first woman to host the quiz show), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik.

The Sony Pictures Television-produced show will make a donation to a charity of each host’s choosing in an amount equal to the contestants’ cumulative winnings during their respective week of episodes.

Also Read: Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' Ratings Slip 5% in Week 2

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. Richards himself will also have a turn as host immediately following Jennings’ ongoing run.

“Jeopardy!” aired its final episodes with Alex Trebek at the podium earlier this year, drawing strong ratings for the late host’s final bow. Jennings’ episodes have seen slight dips in viewership year-over-year, though the show continues to outperform competitors “Family Feud” and “Wheel of Fortune.”