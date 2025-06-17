Anderson Cooper Drops UTA and Moves to CAA for Representation

Anderson Cooper is shaking up his representation in a big way, bolting longtime agency UTA for CAA, TheWrap has confirmed.

‘Befitting his TV news A-list status, the CNN anchor and “60 Minutes” reporter will repped directly by Creative Artists Agency CEO Bryan Lourd,” according to Variety.

CAA declined to comment when contacted by TheWrap.

Cooper’s move comes amid trying times for both broadcast and cable news, as both face increasing pressure from increasingly dominant streaming platforms. This pressure has led some media companies to make drastic moves regarding their cable and broadcast properties.

For instance, NBCUniversal is spinning its cable news properties off into a separate company called Versant. The company, which will be publicly-traded and standalone company, will include CNBC, MSNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, Golf Channel and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

More relevant to Cooper’s jobs, Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of CNN, is splitting its global linear network and studios & streaming businesses in mid-2026.

The Studios & Streaming business will include Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max, Warner Bros. Games, Tours, Retail and Experiences, as well as studio production facilities in Burbank and Leavesden.

Global Networks will include CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, Discovery+ and Bleacher Report (B/R). It will retain a 20% stake in the studios and streaming business to help the company deleverage and is expected to take the majority of WBD’s roughly $37 billion in gross debt.

More to come…