Andre Harrell, Uptown Records Founder and Sean Combs’ Mentor, Dies at 59

Harrell got his start as half of the ’80s hip-hop duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

| May 9, 2020 @ 7:02 AM Last Updated: May 9, 2020 @ 7:22 AM
andre harrell

Getty Images

Andre Harrell, the longtime music executive who founded the hip-hop label Uptown Records and mentored Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, died Friday at age 59, DJ D-Nice announced on his Instagram Live.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

The Bronx native got his start as an artist, teaming with Alonzo Brown for the hip-hop duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde that charted with the 1982 song “Genius Rap.” After meeting with Russell Simmons, he moved into the executive ranks of Def Jam before launching his own label, Uptown Records.

Also Read: Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

That label became a major force in late 1980s hip-hop thanks to artists like Heavy D & The Boyz and Al B. Sure! as well as producer Teddy Riley. Harrell also hired an intern named Sean Combs, whom he groomed to become a talent director who helped develop R&B superstars such as Mary J. Blige and Jodeci.

Harrell fired Combs in 1993, leading the rapper-mogul to launch the Bad Boy empire that would dominate much of the mid-’90s hip-hop scene. Uptown’s fortunes soon sank, leading Harrell to take over Motown in 1995 as CEO. Harrell and Combs (now known as “Diddy”) later reconciled, with Harrell becoming vice chair of his former intern’s multiplatform music network Revolt.

Tributes have poured in for the executive.

“My heart is breaking and I can’t stop crying,” Mariah Carey tweeted. “He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever.”

He gave you the best soundtracks of your life man and you didn’t even know it,” Questlove wrote.

“Saluting Andre Harrell,” director Ava DuVernary tweeted. “The architect of so much music, so much culture.”

View this post on Instagram

Another sad day???????????? We've lost one of the greatest mentors in my life. I'm so happy I got to tell you 1 hour before the versus Battle, how much I respect and love you, as my big brother and mentor! The pep talk that you've giving me right before, felt like the same pep talks that you've given me the beginning of Uptown records, sleeping on the couch at your office (Brownstone) in BK. You chose me out of all the kids that you could have picked to work with you. I can replay IT in my head, all of the moments that I've taken the train and when I got my first car driving to Brooklyn, skipping school, and becoming that sponge just to learn and get my hands on that mixing board at Chung King Studios. I will never forget, all of these cherished moments and I will never forget you!!! ???????? ???????? ???????? I salute you…King of New Jack Swing???????????? My condolences to the Harrell family & to my Uptown family 4life!!! #rip #greatest #legend #legacy #newjackswing #king

A post shared by Teddy Riley (@teddyriley1) on

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins
  • Brian Howe
  • roy horn
1 of 54

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE