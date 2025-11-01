Andrew Cuomo Doubles Down on Diversity as a Potential ‘Weakness,’ Insists New Yorkers Want a Seasoned Mayor | Video

Andrew Cuomo expanded his comment that “diversity can be a weakness” in a weekend interview with MSNBC, with the New York City mayoral candidate explaining that “antipathy among groups” creates friction in government and organizations.

“If you have racism or anti-Semitism, etc. So then you have friction, right?,” Cuomo told “The Weekend” hosts Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels, and Jackie Alemany on Saturday. “Which we’ve had in New York. And so, you have to work very hard to keep it as a positive and make sure that it’s not a negative and you have zero tolerance for any racism or anti-Semitism, etc.”

Cuomo, who was governor of New York from January 2011 until his resignation in August 2021, also insisted that the citizens of New York City don’t want a fresh face leading — despite the fact that “Democratic voters have been kind of clear since the 2024 election that they want fresh blood,” as Daniels put it.

“Yeah, I get the general rule, Jonathan, we want fresh blood, a fresh face, I get it. New York City, the mayor is an important job. And people want to be safe, people want affordable housing, people want to see the economy working. And in New York City, you can have a major crisis at any given time,” Cuomo answered.

“A couple of days ago was the anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, big storm, 50 people died. I don’t think they want a mayor with no experience or ability to do the job. And Mamdani, literally, this would be his first real job besides being a two-term assemblyman. Never managed anyone, and I think that’s giving New Yorkers real pause,” he added.

The city “can be a very scary place” he also said, and “you want someone in that seat who can handle whatever comes up. Experience is not a bad thing.”

Cuomo announced his intention to run for mayor on March 1. “Today, it is necessary to launch a bold action plan to turn New York City around to save our city,” Cuomo said at the time.

“Did I make mistakes, some painfully? Definitely, and I believe I learned from them and that I am a better person for it and I hope to show that every day,” he continued. “But I promise you this: I know what needs to be done and I know how to do it, and I will give it my all to get the job done — and it will get done.”

Cuomo resigned as governor one week after Attorney General Letitia James announced her office had found he sexually harassed 11 women.