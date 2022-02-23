FX released the first trailer for its limited drama series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” on Wednesday. The series from “When We Rise” creator Dustin Lance Black stars Andrew Garfield as a detective who’s also a Latter-Day Saints Elder trying to get to the bottom of a brutal murder that he suspects is tied to the Mormon church. It will premiere later this year exclusively on Hulu.

The trailer takes his character, Detective Pyre, from the bloody crime scene to the dark corners and fields of Utah as he asks himself, “I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass.” The series is based on the bestselling nonfiction book by “Into Thin Air” author Jon Krakauer about a real-life double murder in 1984.

The logline: “A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

The series costars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Dustin Lance Black created the series and will serve as an executive producer along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; Gillian Berrie, and David Mackenzie (“Hell or High Water”), who also directs.

Watch the trailer below or on YouTube.