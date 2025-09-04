Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Brings His Podcast to SiriusXM in New Deal

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is bringing his eponymous podcast to SiriusXM in a new overall deal, which will also include a series of exclusive live specials as he considers a 2028 bid for president.

SiriusXM announced Thursday that the politician’s “The Andy Beshear Podcast” will join its SiriusXM Podcast Network, with its inaugural show on the platform featuring an interview with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on Sept. 10. The podcast will still be distributed across major podcast platforms, with a video edition on YouTube, but SiriusXM will hold the exclusive ad sales rights for the audio version.

He will also host a series of live specials, titled “Andy Beshear Presents,” exclusively on SiriusXM Progress channel 127, focusing on conversations about leadership and taking listener calls. The first episode of that series airs Sept. 9.

“I want this podcast to be a space to bring people together – especially in such a stressful and divisive time in our country,” Beshear said in a statement. “This is a conversation with friends and we talk about things that matter to all of us: sports, politics, pop culture, our kids. I’m excited to expand this conversation with listeners across the country on SiriusXM, highlighting a wide range of voices and ideas that can help move us all forward, together.”

He started his podcast in April, months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom — seen as another potential 2028 presidential candidate — launched his own podcast. Beshear’s first episode featured John Morgan of the personal injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan.

Beshear said in March ahead of his debut that he appreciated Newsom’s decision to feature voices across the political spectrum, such as interviews with right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, but he wouldn’t replicate Newsom’s choice of provocateur Steve Bannon as a guest.

“Steve Bannon espouses hatred and anger and even at some points violence, and I don’t think we should give him oxygen on any platform — ever, anywhere,” Beshear noted.



