Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood said they’re feeling much better now after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, and together they looked back on their experiences with the illness .

The “Watch What Happens Live!” host and the former “Bachelor” star had a chat on Cohen’s Sirius XM channel “Radio Andy” Wednesday and discussed what symptoms led them to get tested.

“Mine started as a headache and body aches, and I eventually had night sweats,” he said. “I was like, I need to go get tested because I woke up and the bed was wet from sweating.”

Also Read: The 7 Broadcast TV Shows With Biggest Audience Boosts Since the Coronavirus Lockdown

He also explained the medications he was put on to treat the virus.

“I would go to bat and say that the medication that my doctor prescribed me helped me out quite a bit,” he said, adding that he was prescribed Hydroxychloroquine, which goes by the brand name Plaquenil. It’s used to prevent malaria and to treat lupus and arthritis as well as coronavirus symptoms. He was also taking azithromycin, known by the brand name Zithromax Z-Pak, which is used to treat infections.

Underwood added, “I’m doing much better. I’ve made what I hope is a full recovery.”

“I am feeling better,” Cohen replied. “Colton and I both tested positive for Coronavirus at about the same time. How are you doing?

Also Read: 5 Things Producers Should Do When They Can't Produce | PRO Insight

Underwood then told Cohen how he wants find ways to help fight the virus, “I’m still working with the doctors out here to donate plasma,” he said.

Cohen asked Underwood how he was navigating the plasma donation, as he has been looking for a way to donate as well but has not yet found one.

“I’m still in talks. We’ve been talking these last four days, the doctor who provided the test for me,” Underwood said. “I still have another five days left before I can donate blood to another human being to help with the antibodies, but I don’t know, I’m sort of just winging it and staying by my phone and seeing however I can help.”

Listen to the audio clip below.