Andy Cohen Still Regrets Turning Meghan Markle Down on ‘WWHL’ — ‘You Never Know Who’s Going to Become a Duchess’

Andy Cohen has landed some great “gets” on his late-night talk show “What Watch Happens Live!” over the years: Meryl Streep, Mariah Carey and Oprah Winfrey, just to name a few. But one guest Cohen regrets turning down was Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry.

“Oh my god, isn’t that terrible,” Cohen said during the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon on Saturday.

“It was when she was on ‘Suits,’” Cohen recalled. “I can’t watch ‘Suits.’ I guess she was pitched and we passed. And as my executive producer said, ‘Wow, you really never know who’s going to become a duchess!’”

“When I think that there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me and doing a shotski and talking about [‘Real Housewives’ star] Vicki Gunvalson, I kill myself!”

When asked by moderator Rachel Lindsay if he thinks the royal would ever do the show, Cohen replied, “I don’t think so. I think she’s kind of done with it. I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then and you want me now? No.’”

Cohen admits he could never get into the USA Network drama, which ran for nine seasons from 2011-2019.

“It always seemed like a fake show to me,” Cohen admitted. “I don’t know why. It’s shot in Canada, is it a parody of a show? Is it shot on green screens? I don’t know… justice for ‘Suits,’ I guess.”

Justice indeed.

Not only is it the twice-over most-streamed acquired program, the show has now spent more time as No. 1 on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming programs list than any other title. A spin-off series is now in development following the show’s recent success.

Ironically, it was another “WWHL” guest, Winfrey, that landed the coveted interview with Meghan and Harry back in 2021. The sitdown interview netted CBS a whopping 17.1 million viewers.

BravoCon 2023 is being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5.