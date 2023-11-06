BravoCon 2023: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet (Photos)

BravoCon 2023 brought the drama during the gathering of reality TV’s biggest stars, held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas Nov. 3-5. “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, who was booed consistently every time he answered a question at the fan event, got into a push-up battle with co-star James Kennedy. The “Scandoval” participant was part of the “Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon, which kicked off its first day programming on Friday.
Tears were also shed by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. Richards broke down after she was asked about her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky, which has fallen under scrutiny since the couple separated earlier this year. Garcelle Beauvais also teared up taking about her relationship with her son Jax.
Other news included the reveal of Erika Jayne’s two-part spin-off series, highlighting her Las Vegas residency. The special, titled “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde,” will premiere in spring 2024. Fans also had the chance to meet Annemarie Wiley, who is joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a new cast member in Season 13.
Scroll on for exclusive photos of the top celebrities in attendance at BravoCon 2023:
