BravoCon 2023: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet (Photos)

From Andy Cohen to Ariana Madix, here are the Bravolebrities that graced Las Vegas this weekend

BravoCon Featured Image

BravoCon 2023 brought the drama during the gathering of reality TV’s biggest stars, held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas Nov. 3-5. “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, who was booed consistently every time he answered a question at the fan event, got into a push-up battle with co-star James Kennedy. The “Scandoval” participant was part of the “Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon, which kicked off its first day programming on Friday.

Tears were also shed by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. Richards broke down after she was asked about her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky, which has fallen under scrutiny since the couple separated earlier this year. Garcelle Beauvais also teared up taking about her relationship with her son Jax.

Other news included the reveal of Erika Jayne’s two-part spin-off series, highlighting her Las Vegas residency. The special, titled “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde,” will premiere in spring 2024. Fans also had the chance to meet Annemarie Wiley, who is joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a new cast member in Season 13.

Scroll on for exclusive photos of the top celebrities in attendance at BravoCon 2023:

Andy Cohen, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Andy Cohen, BravoCon

Kyle Richards, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Kyle Richards, BravoCon

Tamra Judge, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Tamra Judge, BravoCon

Lisa Barlow, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Lisa Barlow, BravoCon

LuAnn de Lesseps, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

LuAnn de Lesseps, BravoCon

Melissa Gorga, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Melissa Gorga, BravoCon

Kenya Moore, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Kenya Moore, BravoCon

Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, BravoCon

Ariana Madix, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Ariana Madix, BravoCon

Vicki Gunvalson, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson, BravoCon

Lisa Vanderpump, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump, BravoCon

Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow, BravoCon

Lala Kent, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Lala Kent, BravoCon

Sonja Morgan, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Sonja Morgan, BravoCon

Erika Jayne, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Erika Jayne, BravoCon

Shereé Whitfield, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Shereé Whitfield, BravoCon

Shannon Beador, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Shannon Beador, BravoCon

Meredith Marks, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Meredith Marks, BravoCon

James Kennedy, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

James Kennedy, BravoCon

Ubah Hassan, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Ubah Hassan, BravoCon

Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, BravoCon

Margaret Josephs, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Margaret Josephs, BravoCon

Katie Maloney, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Katie Maloney, BravoCon

Dorit Kemsley, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Dorit Kemsley, BravoCon

Mercedes Javid, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Mercedes Javid, BravoCon

Angie Katsanevas, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Angie Katsanevas, BravoCon

Ashley Darby, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Ashley Darby, BravoCon

Whitney Rose, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Whitney Rose, BravoCon

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, BravoCon

Tom Schwartz, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Tom Schwartz, BravoCon

Taylor Armstrong, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Taylor Armstrong, BravoCon

Reza Farahan, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Reza Farahan, BravoCon

John Fuda, Rachel Fuda, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

John Fuda, Rachel Fuda, BravoCon

Monica Garcia, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Monica Garcia, BravoCon

Marysol Patton, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Marysol Patton, BravoCon

Marlo Hampton, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Marlo Hampton, BravoCon

Larsa Pippen, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Larsa Pippen, BravoCon

Karen Huger, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Karen Huger, BravoCon

Heather Gay, Photo by Bravo
Photo by Bravo

Heather Gay, Photo by Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider, BravoCon

Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, BravoCon

Kandi Burruss, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Kandi Burruss, BravoCon

Tom Sandoval, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Tom Sandoval, BravoCon

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, BravoCon

Emily Simpson, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Emily Simpson, BravoCon

Dorinda Medley, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Dorinda Medley, BravoCon

Jennifer Pedranti, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Jennifer Pedranti, BravoCon

Jennifer Aydin, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Jennifer Aydin, BravoCon

Tom Schwartz, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Tom Schwartz, BravoCon

Chanel Ayan, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Chanel Ayan, BravoCon

Gizelle Bryant, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Gizelle Bryant, BravoCon

Sergio Carrallo, Caroline Stanbury, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Sergio Carrallo, Caroline Stanbury, BravoCon

Captain Lee Rosbach, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach, BravoCon

Crystal Kung Minkoff, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff, BravoCon

Danielle Cabral, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Danielle Cabral, BravoCon

Dolores Catania, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Dolores Catania, BravoCon

Gina Kirschenheiter, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Gina Kirschenheiter, BravoCon

Phaedra Parks, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Phaedra Parks, BravoCon

Sanya Richards-Ross, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Sanya Richards-Ross, BravoCon

Sutton Stracke, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Sutton Stracke, BravoCon

Annemarie Wiley, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Annemarie Wiley, BravoCon

Brock Davies, Scheana Shay, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Brock Davies, Scheana Shay, BravoCon

Ally Lewber, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Ally Lewber, BravoCon

Lisa Hochstein, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Lisa Hochstein, BravoCon

Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, BravoCon
Photo by Bravo

Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, BravoCon

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

