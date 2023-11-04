“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador appeared at BravoCon on Friday, just days after pleading no contest to driving under the influence and sentenced to three-years unsupervised probation.

Beador and her castmates appeared for “The Way We OC It” panel at the fan event in Las Vegas, where Shannon addressed the crash, which happened back in September ten days after the cast finished filming their Season 17 reunion.

“It’s been a tough six weeks,” Beador said. “I will tell you I made a terrible, terrible mistake…I don’t want to cry…I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anybody.

Footage of the accident showed Beador losing control of her car and hitting a residential home on Sept. 18.

“But I on my own just completed a 28-day behavior wellness program with an alcohol component, and I have been able to focus on elements on my life that were unhealthy and toxic and i believe that today I’m going in a good and positive direction. So thank you for the support,” she added.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office argued that Shannon should be sentenced to jail and be convicted of DUI and a hit-and-run. But after receiving legal arguments from both sides, the judge denied the prosecutor’s request and dismissed the hit-and-run.

A statement provided to TheWrap from her lawyer read:

In so ruling, the judge acknowledged that Shannon had made full restitution to the homeowner in this matter, who did not desire prosecution, and admitted her wrongdoing at an early stage of the proceedings. As we first reported she would, Shannon took full responsibility for her actions and accepted the judge’s sentence of 40 hours of community service, 9 months of alcohol classes and the standard three years of unsupervised/informal probation.

Bravo has not yet announced “The Real Housewives of Orange County” — the very first “Real Housewives” show — will be renewed for an 18th season.

BravoCon 2023 runs from Nov. 3-5 in Las Vegas.