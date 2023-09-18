Shannon Beador ‘Accepting Full Accountability’ For DUI, ‘Entering Counseling’ Says Friend Jeff Lewis (Video)

Shannon Beador’s close friend and fellow Bravolebrity Jeff Lewis says the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star is “accepting full accountability” for her DUI arrest Saturday night. On his SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live,” the former “Flipping Out” star said he spoke to Beador on Sunday following the incident.

“She got a DUI on Saturday night, she was also in a car accident. She was injured,” Lewis said Monday, without elaborating on Beador’s injuries.

“So she’s gonna be recovering. Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked. She called me yesterday, we talked for a while and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive. That is something that we have both discussed previously,” he added. “I won’t have one drink and drive. I just Uber everywhere now, so I’m shocked. I will tell you she is accepting full accountability, she is ashamed, she is embarrassed.”

As previously reported, Beador was booked for an alcohol-related DUI and hit-and-run after driving her car into a residential property and clipping a house, according to a Newport Beach police spokesman.

Following the incident, several fans of the show questioned Beador’s sobriety.

“I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic,” Lewis responded. “As her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t believe she’s an alcoholic. I am happy to say that she is going to be entering counseling this week, so I am happy about that.”

Lewis did not specify what type of counseling Beador was entering. A lawyer for Beador did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Beador’s struggles have played out on Bravo’s longest-running “Real Housewives” since she joined the cast in Season 9 (2014). She went through a bitter public divorce with her ex-husband David Beador, struggled with changes to her body, and navigated her daughters growing up and leaving the house.

On the currently airing Season 17, Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen were drifting apart, and the couple split after filming wrapped.

Beador and the rest of the “RHOC” filmed the Season 17 reunion last week prior to her DUI arrest. She is currently still slated to appear at BravoCon in November.

Check out Jeff Lewis’ interview below: