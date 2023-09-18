“The Real Housewives of Orange County”‘ star Shannon Beador was arrested this weekend in Newport Beach and booked for drunk driving and hit-and-run, a law enforcement source tells TheWrap.

Beador drove her car into a residential property on Saturday night, clipping and damaging the house, TMZ reported, citing anonymous law enforcement sources. She was booked for an alcohol-related DUI and hit-and-run, both misdemeanors, according to a Newport Beach police spokesman.

TMZ reported that after Beador clipped the residence, she “turned back onto the road and kept going before parking her vehicle in the middle of the street and getting out with her dog.” The outlet also said Beador “tried to act like she was taking a walk when police arrived after receiving a 911 call.”

Beador joined the cast of Bravo’s longest-running “Real Housewives” show back in Season 9 (2014) and has remained ever since. The show is currently airing its 17th season and filmed its latest reunion last week. Beador also appeared with costars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last week.

She is slated to appear in the remaining episodes of Season 17 and the reunion. She is also among the Bravo talent scheduled to appear at BravoCon this November in Las Vegas.

Bravo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Lawrence Yee contributed to this report.