March 20, 2020
Andy Cohen said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has decided to postpone the return of “Watch What Happens Live” just hours after announcing plans to shoot an at-home version of the talk show from his New York City apartment.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen said in an Instagram post Friday. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.  I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

The plan for the home-based series, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home,” was to do interviews with Bravo-lebrities and personal friends via video chat.

Reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment about the postponement.

“Just when we thought our show couldn’t get any more low-tech, we’re all homebound. I’m not sure how this will play out, but I know it’ll be fun,” Cohen said earlier Friday.

In a statement to Variety, who broke the news Friday, Cohen added: “Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious. I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

Sunday night’s show was set to feature guests including Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes and Ramona Singer.

Monday night’s guest was going to be John Mayer, a friend of Cohen’s who also has his own psuedo-talk show called “Current Mood” that airs Sunday nights on Instagram Live. Cohen called Mayer a “real calming influence on people over the last 10 days since people have been self-quarantining.”

Tuesday’s guests were set to be Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright-Taylor from “Vanderpump Rules.”

