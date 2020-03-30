Andy Cohen to Host ‘Watch What Happens Live’ From Home Despite Coronavirus Diagnosis

Andy Cohen will start hosting “Watch What Happens Live” from his NYC home on Monday, a plan he originally announced 10 days ago, and then scrapped just hours later when he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight at 11 p.m., Cohen’s late-night Bravo series will return as “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home,” an edition of the show that will shot by the host himself from his West Village apartment and include interviews with guests via video chat.

This at-home version of Cohen’s talk show is similar to what his late-night counterparts have been doing ever since the COVID-19 outbreak led to production shutdowns on many TV series (late night, scripted and unscripted, alike) earlier this month.

“☀️ good morning!☀️ I’m back and healthy! See you on @RadioAndySXM this morning, and #WWHLatHome begins tonight at 11!!!,” Cohen tweeted Monday.

A spokesperson for Bravo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

On March 20, the “WWHL” host shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis not long after he had shared the news that he planned to start doing an at-home version of the show.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram post on March 20. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

As of Sunday, there were 122,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. with 2,112 deaths due to the virus, according to the CDC.

Cohen is one of several celebrities to reveal he has tested positive for coronavirus, along with Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Prince Charles.