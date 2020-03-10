Andy Garcia is set to star opposite Katey Sagal in ABC’s Erin Brockovich-inspired drama pilot “Rebel,” TheWrap has learned.

Written by “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff, “Rebel” is based on the “life of Erin Brockovich today,” according to its official logline.

The potential series stars Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, “a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”

Garcia will star alongside Sagal as Julian Cruz, “the lawyer for whom Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello consults, although sometimes it seems like it’s the other way around,” per the character description. “Cruz is a powerful attorney; sexy, smart and down-to-earth and strong in all the best ways. He was widowed two years ago and is still reeling from the loss. Frequently irritated by his most famous employee, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Rebel into taking on another demanding case.”

Besides Sagal, the rest of the pilot’s previously announced cast includes John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones and Ariela Barer.

Along with Vernoff, “Rebel” is executive produced by Erin Brockovich herself, as well as John Davis, John Fox and Alex Schmitt. Mike Stein is a co-executive producer.

The project hails from ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Garcia is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Headshot photo credit is Greg Gorman.