Ryan Reynolds’ R-Rated ‘Animal Friends’ Pushed to Spring 2026

The feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment co-stars Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae and Dan Levy

Ryan Reynolds’ r-rated “Animal Friends” has been pushed and will be released on May 1, 2026, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment announced on Tuesday. The live-action hybrid road trip adventure was previously scheduled to be released on Oct. 10, 2025.

The film also co-stars Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae and Dan Levy. Peter Atencio, who made “Keanu” and “The Machine,” is directing from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Plot details are being kept under wraps.  The film initially went into production back in June 2023.

Legendary is producing alongside Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Visual effects and animation will be provided by DNEG, who provided the animation for the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Nimona” and visual effects for features like “Dune: Part Two” and “Furiosa.” The idea for the film came from a meeting between Burrows, Mider and Maximum Effort’s Patrick Gooing.

