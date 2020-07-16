Animal Planet has set a new documentary special on “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic and what has become of the animals that were once in his possession.

Called “Surviving Joe Exotic,” the special is set to air on July 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Featuring interview footage from a few months before he was put in jail on murder-for-hire charges that was filmed for Animal planet’s “Wolves and Warriors” in 2018, the special follows the stories of the animals who were rescued from the G.W. Zoo.

Some of the animals include Kryxis and Kadira, two visually impaired tiger littermates who had their vision restored via surgery after they were rescued, and Chobe and Kariba, two lions who were forced into inbreeding and spent their lives in a small enclosure before they were rescued and relocated to Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary in Oregon.

Audiences will also hears from former employees Gaylynn Eastwood and former manager Saff Saffery, the latter of whom lost an arm to one of the tigers. Both will reveal what they know about Joe’s breeding business, his behind-the-scenes treatment of the animals, and his dealings in the trading of exotic animals.

Watch the trailer above.

“Surviving Joe Exotic” is produced for Animal Planet by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures in association with Luce Change Inc. Executive producers include Gretchen Palek, Shawn Witt, Dave Luce and Karen Kunkel

Young. For Animal Planet, Keith Hoffman serves as executive producer and Sarah Russell serves as supervising producer.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.