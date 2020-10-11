Hulu’s ‘Animaniacs’ First Look: Spielberg Uses ‘Jurassic Park’ Tech to Revive Yakko, Wakko and Dot (Video)

Hulu dropped a first look at its “Animaniacs” reboot during New York Comic Con Sunday, featuring an animated Steven Spielberg using “Jurassic Park”-style technology to bring back the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot.

The clip was released during a virtual panel with “Animaniacs” executive producers and the voice cast, which you can view via the video above. The tease, which is from Episode 1 of the streaming service’s upcoming reboot, starts at the 18:40 mark and goes until 20:13.

In the brief scene, you’ll see an animated version of the iconic filmmaker, who produced the original “Animaniacs” series, bring cartoon takes on “Jurassic Park” characters Alan, Ellie and Ian, plus Hulu and Warner Bros. executives, out to see the revived Yakko, Wakko and Dot in a bit that’s basically straight out of the 1993 film.

“Alan, this species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998. I mean, these haven’t been seen on TV since the Golden Era of Animation,” Ellie (played by Laura Dern in “Jurassic Park”) says, looking at a drawing of the “Animaniacs” characters, before Alan (Sam Neil’s iconic role) turns her head to see the siblings running towards them.

“He did it. That crazy son of a gun actually did it,” Ian (Jeff Goldblum’s character) says.

“How zany are they?” Alan asks Spielberg. “Oh, to the max, of course,” the director responds, before adding he’s also bringing back Pinkie and The Brain.

Here’s Hulu’s description for the “Animaniacs” reboot, which launches Friday, Nov. 20:

Twenty-two years after its final episode, the long-awaited return of Animaniacs comes to Hulu Friday, November 20. Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.

Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, along with Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr is co-executive producer. “Animaniacs” hails from Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The show will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021.